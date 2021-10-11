CONMEBOL boss wants suspended Brazil v Argentina played out

AP National Sports

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez wants the suspended World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina to be decided on the pitch. The Sept. 5 match was suspended after seven minutes when Brazilian health officials walked onto the pitch to remove four England-based Argentina players who didn’t comply with coronavirus restrictions. FIFA has yet to decide what to do with the match. Domínguez says the fate of the qualifier should be decided on the pitch.