Titans use 2 huge defensive plays to beat Jags

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans didn’t do much defensively to stop Jacksonville in a 37-19 win Sunday. They allowed 454 yards and forced just two punts. But they made two huge plays that turned out to be the difference. Safety Kevin Byard scooped up a fumble and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the game. Titans defensive tackle Teair Tart sliced through Jacksonville’s line on a fourth-and-goal play from inside the 1 and allowed cornerback Chris Jackson to drop Carlos Hyde in the backfield for a loss.