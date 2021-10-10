Red River rematch possible for No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 25 Texas

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Fourth-ranked Oklahoma and No. 25 Texas could play again this season. There is a path for a Red River rivalry rematch even though there are nearly two months before the Big 12 championship game. The 6-0 Sooners and 4-2 Longhorns are halfway through the regular season when they could finish 1-2 in the conference standings. The six-time defending Big 12 champion Sooners now have the nation’s longest winning streak at 14 after Alabama’s loss at Texas A&M. Oklahoma moved up two spots in the new AP Top 25 and Texas slipped four to just hang in the poll.