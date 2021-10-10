Jets can’t explain another slow start in loss to Falcons

AP National Sports

By KEN MAGUIRE

AP Sports Writer

LONDON (AP) — Another slow start doomed the New York Jets. There were three-and-outs, an interception, key penalties, no sacks. The Jets came into the game against the Atlanta Falcons with high hopes after Zach Wilson gave a star performance last week. But their rookie quarterback’s London debut was a dud and the Falcons won 27-20 on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jets gained just 80 yards in the first half, getting five first downs compared to the Falcons’ 251 yards and 17 first downs in the first two quarters. Wilson finished 19 of 32 for 192 yards and no touchdowns with one interception.