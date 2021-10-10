Crosby hits 49-yarder after 3 misses, Packers top Bengals

AP National Sports

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mason Crosby hit a 49-yard field goal in overtime after missing three straight attempts as the Green Bay Packers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 25-22. The typically reliable Crosby missed potential winners with 2:12 and then 3 seconds left in regulation and missed another attempt in overtime before finally winning it. Heading into the game he was 44 of 46 on field goal attempts since the start of the 2019 season. The Bengals’ Evan McPherson also missed shots that could have won the game with 26 seconds left in regulation and again in overtime.