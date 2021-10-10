Argentina wins; Brazil draws in World Cup qualifiers

AP National Sports

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Argentina has beaten Uruguay 3-0 in South American World Cup qualifying on the same day that Brazil’s run of consecutive wins in the competition ended in a 0-0 draw with Colombia. Unbeaten Brazil moved a step closer to earning a direct spot in Qatar next year. Argentina won at home with goals by Lionel Messi, Rodrigo de Paul and Lautaro Martinez. Brazil leads the tournament with 28 points and is six clear of second-place Argentina. All teams in South American World Cup qualifiers will play again Thursday.