William & Mary scores 4 straight TDs to rally past Albany

AP National Sports

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius Wilson threw for 145 yards and a touchdown, Martin Lucas scored on two short touchdown runs and William & Mary erased an 18-point deficit to defeat Albany 31-24. Joey Carino threw two touchdown passes and Karl Mofor ran for another score as the Great Danes built a 21-3 halftime lead. A 3-point second half would be their undoing as they remained winless this season. In the second half, the Tribe scored four unanswered touchdowns to build a 31-21 lead. Albany kicked a field goal midway through the fourth quarter and, trailing by 7, the Great Danes drove to the William & Mary 7-yard line but time ran out.