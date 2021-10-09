UCF rides Richards to late score in win over E. Carolina

AP National Sports

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mark-Antony Richards’ 1-yard touchdown smash with 23 seconds left to play helped carry Central Florida to a 20-16 win over East Carolina. Richards’ score ended an 11-play, 64-yard drive that lasted just a little more than three minutes. Johnny Richardson paced UCF (3-2, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) on the ground with 104 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown. Mikey Keene threw for 194 yards for the Knights. Holton Ahlers threw for 208 yards, a touchdown and an interception.