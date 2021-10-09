TCU runs past Texas Tech 52-31 with pair of 100-yard rushers

AP National Sports

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kendre Miller rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns, Zach Evans had 143 yards and two scores without a carry after halftime and TCU ran past Texas Tech 52-31. Evans didn’t have another carry after his 1-yard touchdown that pushed the Horned Frogs to 35-10 halftime lead. It was his fourth consecutive 100-yard game, and his sixth in the last eight games going back to last season. The Frogs piled up 394 yards rushing in their first road game of the season.