Switzerland close gap on Italy by beating N Ireland 2-0

AP National Sports

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland has closed the gap on its World Cup qualifying group leader Italy by beating Northern Ireland 2-0. Italy is away on Nations League duty and Switzerland is three points back with a game in hand to play on Tuesday in Lithuania. The Swiss got goals from Steven Zuber and substitute Christian Fassnacht in stoppage time at the end of each half at Geneva. Both goals came after the Irish were reduced to 10 men. Defender Jamal Lewis was sent off in the 37th minute. Europe Group C’s key game is set to be Italy hosting Switzerland next month.