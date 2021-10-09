Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 7 Buckeyes bury Maryland 66-17

AP National Sports

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw for five touchdowns and the No. 7 Buckeyes steamrolled Maryland 66-17. Ohio State had it way with the Terps, scoring on nine straight possessions. The Buckeyes freshman quarterback was 24 for 33 for 406 yards. He threw two touchdown passes each to star wideouts Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson against a depleted Maryland secondary. He was relieved after three quarters. Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson, after managing just 17 rushing yards in the first half, finished with 102 and two touchdowns. He also caught a 26-yard Stroud TD pass in the first half.