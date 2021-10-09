Sanders’ late TD catch helps Georgia Tech beat Duke 31-27

AP National Sports

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Adonicas Sanders caught a 36-yard touchdown throw from Jeff Sims with 51 seconds left to help Georgia Tech rally past Duke 31-27 on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets got the ball with 1:42 left and no timeouts at their own 12-yard line. But Sims targeted Sanders for the two big plays on the go-ahead drive for his only catches Saturday. Georgia Tech’s Juanyeh Thomas had an interception with 15 seconds left to seal this one. Mataeo Durant ran 43 times for 152 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Devils. That broke a program record for most carries set in 1970.