Perry, Brown roll past Colgate for first win, 31-10

PROVIDENCE. R.I. (AP) — EJ Perry ran for one touchdown and threw for two more, passing for 351 yards. and Brown walloped Colgate 31-10 on for its first win of the season. Perry completed 27 of 37 passes, including a 2-yard touchdown toss to offensive lineman Brooks Jones, as the 290-pounder lined up as an eligible receiver. The catch and the touchdown were both firsts for Jones. Shane Prevot scored Brown’s first touchdown, returning a fumble 74 yards to score. It was Prevot’s first career fumble recovery and touchdown. Colgate’s backup quarterback Michael Brescia scored from the 7 for the Raiders sole touchdown with under five minutes to play.