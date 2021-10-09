Skip to Content
Mickelson rides hot stretch to 2-shot lead on Champions Tour

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Phil Mickelson has a two-shot lead as he tries to win again on the PGA Tour Champions. Mickelson was lagging behind until a three-hole stretch changed everything in the Constellation Furyk & Friends Invitational. He hit 7-iron to 15 feet for eagle. He made a 40-foot birdie putt. And then he birdied another par 5 at Timuquana. It added to a 67 and a two-shot lead over Miguel Angel Jimenez, Steve Flesch and Matt Gogel. Mickelson is playing against the 50-and-older crowd for only the fourth time. He already has won twice. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker was five back.

