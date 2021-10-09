Ko gets 13th straight round in 60s, leads by 4 at Founders

AP National Sports

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. (AP) — Jin Young Ko is one round away from winning the Founders Cup and joining some exclusive company on the LPGA Tour. The 26-year-old South Korean star made a late birdie and shot a 69 at Mountain Ridge. That was her 13th consecutive round in the 60s. One more and she ties Annika Sorenstam for the longest streak in LPGA history. That gave Ko a four-shot lead as she goes for her third win of the year. She leads over U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso, two-time majorr champion So Yeon Ryu, Lindsey Weaver and Elizabeth Szokol.