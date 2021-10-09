Fury stops Wilder in 11th in another heavyweight thriller

AP National Sports

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyson Fury got up from two fourth-round knockdowns and stopped Deontay Wilder in the 11th round Saturday night. Fury retained his WBC title in a thrilling conclusion to a superlative heavyweight trilogy. Fury finished Wilder for the second straight time in their trilogy, but only after five combined knockdowns. Wilder was knocked down in the third round and appeared to be on his way out, but he improbably rallied to knock down Fury twice in the final minutes of the fourth round. Fury finally finished it in the 11th, sending Wilder face-first to the canvas with a chopping right hand fired from high in the air.