Fowler’s quick strike rallies N.C. A&T past N. Alabama 38-34

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Fowler threw for three touchdowns and his 60-yard scoring pass to Bhayshul Tuten with 6:24 remaining rallied North Carolina A&T past North Alabama for a 38-34 win. Fowler’s game-winning toss was immediately on the heels of Rett Files’ 4-yard scoring pass to Nick Haynes that gave North Alabama its last lead at 34-31 with 6:47 left. Fowler finished 14-for-20 passing for 243 yards with scoring passes also going to Zach Leslie and Kashon Baker. Files threw for 210 yards and three touchdowns.

