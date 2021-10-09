Ferguson’s 2 TD passes helps Towson beat Stony Brook 21-14

AP National Sports

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Chris Ferguson threw a pair of touchdown passes and Towson held off Stony Brook for a 21-14 victory. The Tigers (2-3, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Conference) were about to pull away when Ferguson completed a 7-yard pass to Jason Epps, but Epps fumbled the ball just before crossing the goal line, turning the ball over to Stony Brook (1-5, 0-3). The Seawolves’ Ty Son Lawton then broke loose on a 41-yard touchdown run on the ensuing series that capped the scoring with 7:32 to play. Stony Brook drove to the Towson 22 on its final drive, but Sam Gyeni sacked Tyquell Fields on fourth-and-1 with eight seconds left.