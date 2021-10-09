Skip to Content
EMU deflects late pass, holds off Miami (Ohio) for 13-12 win

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Ben Bryant’s 16-yard pass to Bryson Cannon over the middle was the lone touchdown in a game that saw six field goals provide the bulk of the scoring as Eastern Michigan edged Miami (Ohio) 13-12 in a Mid-American Conference battle. The touchdown gave Eastern Michigan a 7-6 which Chad Ryland extended to 13-6 with field goals of 47 and 33 yards. Graham Nicholson booted four field goals for Miami. Eastern Michigan sealed the one-point win when A.J. Mayer’s fourth-down pass was deflected at the line of scrimmage, ending the RedHawks final drive with under two minutes to go.

