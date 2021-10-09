Skip to Content
Published 3:55 pm

Barriere, Merritt lead E. Washington to rout of N. Colorado

KEYT

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Eric Barriere threw for three touchdowns, Dennis Merritt ran for three and Eastern Washington rolled to a 63-17 win over Northern Colorado. Merritt had touchdown runs of 1, 5 and 1 yards and Calin Criner contributed a 30-yard interception return as the Eagles raced to a 43-10 halftime lead. Barriere was 32-of-41 passing for 347 yards, pushing him over 11,000 for his career with his 25th 300-yard game. Quarterback Dylan McCaffrey ran for two touchdowns for the Bears, who have lost 13 straight to the Eagles.

The Associated Press

