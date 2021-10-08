Youthful energy lifts US in grueling World Cup qualifying

AP National Sports

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — World Cup qualifying has become a game for the young, with stamina to withstand travel and short recovery time. The U.S. lineup in the team’s most recent qualifier included 18-year-old Ricardo Pepi and 20-year-olds Brenden Aaronson and Sergiño Dest and was captained by 22-year-old Tyler Adams. The four played key roles in a 2-0 win over Jamaica that put the youthful team into first place heading into Sunday’s match at Panama. Defender Walker Zimmerman was the oldest U.S. starter at 28, with every non-goalkeeper 24 and younger for a lineup average of 23 years, 111 days.