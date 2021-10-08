Injury will prevent Suter from pitching for Brewers in NLDS

AP National Sports

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Brent Suter will miss the National League Division Series with a right oblique strain. It’s another setback for a bullpen already missing setup man Devin Williams, who punched a wall and broke his throwing hand the night the Brewers clinched the NL Central title. The Atlanta Braves also released their NLDS roster ahead of Friday’s series opener. The Braves’ bullpen won’t have Chris Martin or Richard Rodriguez. Atlanta has five starting pitchers on the roster. The Braves also added speedy outfielder Terrance Gore, a pinch-running specialist who last played in the major leagues for the Dodgers last year.