Canadian women to play male junior teams in Olympic prep

AP National Sports

CALGARY. Alberta (AP) — The Canadian women’s hockey team will play four male Alberta Junior Hockey League teams as part of its preparation for the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February. Canada will play at the Drumheller Dragons on Oct. 18, the Olds Grizzlies on Oct. 29, and Camrose Kodiaks on Oct. 29 before facing the Calgary Canucks in Calgary on Jan. 10. Canada lost 8-3 to the British Columbia Hockey League’s Cranbrook Bucks and 5-1 to the Trail Smoke Eaters in its first games since winning the women’s world hockey championship Aug. 31.