Boston Marathon ironman Ben Beach eyeing extension of streak

AP National Sports

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Ben Beach has experienced a little bit of everything while running in a record 53 consecutive Boston Marathons — from New England’s unpredictable weather, to a diagnosis with dystonia, to the 2013 bombing, to last year’s pandemic disruption. But the 72-year-old is still going strong as he prepares to run in the first autumn addition in the race’s history. The ironman of the famed race is one of just 104 people to have streaks of at least 25 consecutive trips down the 26.2-mile route. Only 11 have a streak of at least 40.