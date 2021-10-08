Alex Ovechkin injured in Capitals’ preseason finale

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin left Washington’s preseason finale against Philadelphia because of a lower-body injury. The Capitals captain appeared to injure his left leg midway through the first period after bumping into Flyers forward Travis Konecny. Ovechkin was slow to get up and skated off under his own power while not putting much weight on his left skate. He went down the tunnel instead of remaining on the bench. The Capitals announced Ovechkin would not return. The Capitals are already expected to start the season without top center Nicklas Backstrom because of a hip injury.