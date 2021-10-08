Skip to Content
5 new coaches take stage as Big Ten readies for season

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Katie Gearlds, Micah Shrewsberry and Mike Woodson will make their Division I basketball coaching debuts in the Big Ten this season. New Minnesota coach Ben Johnson is embarking on a major rebuilding project in his first season as a head coach. Marisa Moseley hopes to turn around Wisconsin’s women’s program with her winning resume. They are the five new coaches in this year’s Big Ten class.

