Zimmerman, Musah, Arriola enter US lineup vs Jamaica

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Walker Zimmerman, Yunus Musah and Paul Arriola were given their first starts of this World Cup qualifying cycle and Weston McKennie returned from a two-match banishment when the United States played Jamaica. Goalkeeper Matt Turner, central defender Miles Robinson and midfielder Tyler Adams were given their fourth straight starts in qualifying by coach Gregg Berhalter. Forward Ricardo Pepi was the only other holdover from the starting lineup in the 4-1 win at Honduras on Sept. 8. Midfielder Brenden Aaronson and left back Antonee Robinson also were in the starting lineup against the Reggae Boyz.