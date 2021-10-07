Seahawks without starting RB Chris Carson against Rams

AP National Sports

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting running back Chris Carson against the Los Angeles Rams because of a neck issue. Carson did not practice all week and was considered a game-time decision. He was declared inactive about 90 minutes before kickoff of the NFC West showdown. Seattle coach Pete Carroll says the neck issue is something Carson has dealt with in the past, but it flared up after last Sunday’s game against San Francisco. With Carson out, Alex Collins will start. Seattle also did not activate tight end Gerald Everett from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the game against his former team.