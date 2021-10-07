Richard Sherman a quick study with SB Bowl champion Bucs

AP National Sports

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Under ideal circumstances, Richard Sherman would be making his debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week against the Miami Dolphins. The defending Super Bowl champions signed the three-time All-Pro cornerback to bolster an injury-riddled secondary on Sept. 29, with no intentions of rushing the 33-year-old into the lineup. Five days and three practices later, Sherman not only started but played 58 of 59 snaps in a 19-17 victory at New England. So much for easing back into the job after missing most of last season with San Francisco because of injuries. Sherman finished with seven tackles and a fumble recovery against the Patriots. He expects to be better — and more comfortable in Tampa Bay’s defense — against the Dolphins.