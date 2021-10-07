Skip to Content
Prescott, Cowboys face Giants again year after ankle injury

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Pro Football Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is facing the New York Giants again almost a year to the day after his season-ending ankle injury against them on the same field. Giants running back Saquon Barkley had already been sidelined three weeks by a knee injury that kept him out all year when Prescott went down in a 37-34 Dallas win. Both are Comeback Player of the Year candidates. The Cowboys are wrapping up a three-game homestand Sunday with the second NFC East opponent in that stretch. The Giants are coming off their first victory.

The Associated Press

