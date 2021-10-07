No. 20 Florida seeks bounce-back performance against Vandy

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida needs a pick-me-up, and there are few better cures for a broken-hearted Gators football team than having Vanderbilt next on the schedule. The 20th-ranked Gators will host the skidding Commodores for homecoming Saturday. It’s a chance for Florida to move past a gut-wrenching loss at Kentucky that essentially knocked coach Dan Mullen’s team out of contention in the Southeastern Conference’s Eastern Division and gain some confidence with No. 2 Georgia on the horizon. Vanderbilt has lost 14 consecutive games in league play and 29 of the last 30 against Florida.