No. 16 Kentucky hosts LSU in SEC, looking to remain unbeaten

AP National Sports

No. 16 Kentucky hosts LSU with its first ranking since 2018 and aiming to remain unbeaten and tied with No. 2 Georgia atop the East Division before next week’s showdown in Athens. The Wildcats upset then-No. 10 Florida 20-13 last week and seeks its first 6-0 start since 1950. LSU is coming off a 24-19 loss to No. 22 Auburn and looks to get back on track in the first meeting between the schools since 2014. The Tigers feature sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who leads the nation with nine touchdown receptions.