Martinez on ALDS roster after being out with ankle injury

AP National Sports

ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. (AP) — Boston slugger J.D. Martinez is on the Red Sox roster for their American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays after missing Tuesday night’s win over the New York Yankees in the AL wild-card game because of a sprained left ankle. The best-of-five ALDS was scheduled to start Thursday night in St. Petersburg, Florida. Martinez stumbled over second base while heading to the outfield in Sunday’s regular-season finale at Washington. Because the National League does not use a DH in games played in its stadiums, Martinez was playing right field against the Nationals. He stepped on the bag and twisted the ankle heading out to play defense in the fifth inning.