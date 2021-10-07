FSU’s Milton among nominees for Comeback Player of Year

AP National Sports

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton and Clemson receiver Justyn Ross are among the nominees for college football’s Comeback Player of the Year award. The award presented by the Mayo Clinic honors a player who recovered from a serious injury or illness to play college football at a high level again. Milton suffered a leg injury so severe that doctors worried his leg might have to be amputated. Two years later, he nearly sparked an upset of Notre Dame in his return. Ross missed last season after surgery to correct a congenital fusion in his spine. He now leads the Tigers in catches and touchdowns. Twelve of the eventual 30 nominees for the award already have been revealed. Winners from FBS and lower levels of football will be announced in December.