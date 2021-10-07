Brazil wins and Argentina draws away in World Cup qualifiers

AP National Sports

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil and Argentina had uninspiring performances in their World Cup qualifying matches but gained competition key points as they try to secure direct spots for Qatar next year. Brazil won 3-1 at Venezuela despite Neymar’s absence. Lionel Messi’s Argentina had a goalless draw at Paraguay. Brazil leads with 27 points and Argentina has 19. Uruguay has 16 in third place after a 0-0 draw with Colombia. Ecuador can also reach 16 points if it tops Bolivia at home. The top four teams secure a spot at next year’s World Cup in Qatar. The fifth-place team will enter a playoff against a team from another confederation.