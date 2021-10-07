Boston Marathon returns with fewer runners, more masks

AP National Sports

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Volunteers will be handing out masks to the Boston Marathon finishers as they leave the socially distanced course and disperse into the city’s bustling Back Bay. Race organizers have ordered 200,000 mask for their staff, volunteers and runners. That’s just one of the changes when the first-ever fall Boston Marathon hits the streets following the cancellation of the 2020 race and a six-month delay in ’21. About 18,000 runners are expected in Hopkinton on Monday for the start of a 26.2-mile dash to Copley Square.