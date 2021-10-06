Pitt’s Pickett emerging in ACC’s next wave of NFL-ready QBs

AP National Sports

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The ACC is poised to add to its already impressive list of NFL quarterbacks. Pitt’s Kenny Pickett has emerged as a Heisman Trophy candidate while leading the nation’s top-scoring offense. Pickett has thrown 19 TD passes with only one interception. He ranks second in the nation in passing efficiency. Pickett, North Carolina’s Sam Howell and Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong could headline the next wave of ACC quarterbacks in the NFL. The ACC leads all other conferences in the NFL quarterback derby. Nine NFL quarterbacks with at least one start this season are from ACC schools. That’s the most of any conference.