LEADING OFF: La Russa & Baker, Red Sox vs Rays as ALDS begin

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Two septuagenarians will be on the bench when 77-year-old Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros and 72-year-old skipper Dusty Baker in their playoff opener Thursday. A three-time World Series winner, La Russa returns to the postseason for the first time since winning the 2011 title with the St. Louis Cardinals before retiring. He’ll send Lance Lynn to the mound in Houston to face Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. In the other best-of-five AL Division Series, it’s AL East champion Tampa Bay hosting wild-card Boston in Game 1 at Tropicana Field.