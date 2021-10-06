Indians’ Francona confident he’ll return as manager in 2022

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona is confident he’ll return next season after missing most of the past two because of serious health issues. Francona stepped away from the club in late July to undergo hip replacement surgery as well as a procedure on a big toe that was partially removed last winter after it became infected. The 62-year-old remains on crutches and has a medical checkup scheduled for next week. Francona has spent nine seasons with Cleveland, winning 723 games. The Indians, who will be known as the Guardians, finished 80-82 this season.