Banged-up Lions put center Frank Ragnow on injured reserve

AP National Sports

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions put standout center Frank Ragnow on injured reserve, another setback for a banged-up winless team. The Lions made the move along with signing linebacker Jessie Lemonier off the practice squad and activating kicker Austin Seibert from the COVID-19 reserve list. Detroit was without tight end T.J. Hockenson and offensive tackle Penei Sewell in practice on Wednesday. The Lions are expected to give center Evan Brown his first career start Sunday at Minnesota. They signed center Ryan McCollum from Houston’s practice squad to add depth at the position.