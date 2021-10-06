After 3-1 start, Ravens won’t be on the road for a while

AP National Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens don’t have another road game until Nov. 11. Between now and then, they’ll play four consecutive games at home, with an open date in the middle of that. Since the 1970 merger — and not including the strike-shortened 1982 season — the longest a team has gone between road games was 45 days, according to Sportradar. That was the Miami Dolphins in 2016. The gap for Baltimore this year will be 39 days.