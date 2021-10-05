Tony La Russa returns to playoffs with Chicago White Sox

AP National Sports

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Tony La Russa is back in the playoffs for the first time since he guided St. Louis to the 2011 World Series title. The Hall of Fame manager and the Chicago White Sox visit the Houston Astros for Game 1 of their AL Division Series on Thursday. It’s the first postseason matchup between the teams since Chicago swept the 2005 World Series — the last time it won a round in the playoffs. The White Sox are hoping La Russa’s experience will help the team put together a long October run after it was eliminated by Oakland in the first round of the 2020 playoffs.