Steve Baldwin resigns as CEO of NWSL’s Washington Spirit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Baldwin has resigned as CEO and managing partner of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Washington Spirit. He says club president Ben Olsen is now in charge of club operations. Baldwin says he resigned at the request of players and to avoid being a distraction. His departure comes after the dismissal of Spirit coach Richie Burke last week. Burke was fired after a Washington Post report detailed verbal and emotional abuse of players. The league formally dismissed Burke and sanctioned the Spirit after an independent investigation. The league has been rocked by a sexual harassment and misconduct scandal involving a longtime coach that caused Commissioner Lisa Baird to resign Friday.