Russian soccer league president steps down after 14 years

MOSCOW (AP) — The president of the Russian Premier League has resigned after 14 years in the job following debate over the format of the league and how to boost Russia’s results in European club soccer. The league hasn’t given a reason for Sergei Pryadkin’s resignation. It comes after he was elected unanimously to a new five-year term last year. The league’s 16 clubs also voted to keep a standard home-and-away, 30-game format for next season. The Russian Football Union had backed a study calling for more games between the biggest clubs.