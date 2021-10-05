PGA Tour in Las Vegas, Ryder Cup captain reunion in Florida

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The PGA Tour will be spending the next two weeks in Las Vegas. The Shriners Children’s Open has a solid field with nearly half the players from the top 50 in the world. The following week will be the CJ Cup. That tournament has moved from South Korea for the second straight year. The LPGA Tour also is on the move. The Founders Cup has left Arizona for New Jersey and features nine of the top 10 players in the world. The PGA Tour Champions is in Florida for a Ryder Cup reunion. Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington are both playing.