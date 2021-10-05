Notre Dame swim coach resigns 1 week after lawsuit dismissed

AP National Sports

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame’s head swimming coach has resigned one week after a federal judge dismissed a gender discrimination lawsuit that had accused him of degrading and demoting a female assistant because of her pregnancy. The university announced Monday that head coach Michael Litzinger had resigned from the school’s swimming program and would retire from the sport of swimming. A lawsuit against the school, brought by one of Litzinger’s former assistant coaches, was dismissed on Sept. 27 by a federal judge at the request of both parties. The South Bend Tribune reports the suit by former assistant coach April Jensen claimed Litzinger criticized, ignored and was generally unsupportive of her when she was pregnant in 2019.