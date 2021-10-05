Lehner encouraged after meeting with NHL and players’ union

AP National Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas goaltender Robin Lehner says he is encouraged about the possibility of change in the NHL after speaking with the league and players’ union. Lehner on social media last weekend accused teams of improperly medicating players without a doctor’s consent. On Tuesday he called that a cry for help. The longtime mental health advocate who has openly shared his own struggles hopes to bring about change in a more private fashion from now on. Lehner says he does not want to bring down the hockey establishment but instead help set up younger generations in a positive way.