Germany unveils logo for soccer’s Euro 2024 tournament

AP National Sports

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has unveiled the logo for soccer’s 2024 European Championship with a light show in the stadium that will hold the final. Some guests and media were invited to Berlin’s Olympiastadion for the UEFA launch. But no fans were present on a damp evening in the German capital. The logo features an outline of the bulbous tournament trophy set on a colored oval outline that resembles the Olympiastadion’s roof. It features colors from the flags of UEFA’s 55 member nations. They’re set in 24 slices around the trophy to represent the 24 teams that will ultimately qualify for the finals in Germany.