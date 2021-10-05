Former GM and oldest former MLB player Robinson dies at 100

AP National Sports

BASTROP, Texas (AP) — The oldest living former major league player has died at age 100. The Texas Rangers say former big leaguer and general manager Eddie Robinson died Monday night at his ranch in Bastrop, Texas. Robinson was the GM of the Rangers from 1976-82 after being GM of the Atlanta Braves from 1972-76. He was the last surviving player from the 1948 World series champion Cleveland Indians. That was part of his 13 seasons as a player. Robinson was a four-time All-Star and played for seven American League teams. He was then a coach, executive and scout until 2004.