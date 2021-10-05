Caster Semenya working on memoir, ‘Silence All the Noise’

AP National Sports

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya is working on a book about her triumphs as a runner and her experiences as an intersex woman with naturally high testosterone levels. That includes her battles to be eligible for competition. The memoir “Silence All the Noise” does not yet have a release date. It was acquired by W.W. Norton & Company. Semenya has endured near-constant interference by track authorities and has often faced restrictions of one type or another. She has refused to abide by rules established in 2018 that require her to lower her testosterone levels artificially.